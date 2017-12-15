SF: Double yellow lines will prevent accidents

The embellishment of an entry to a busy shopping complex in Shantallow with double yellow lines will help improve public safety at a site where there have been a number of accidents over the past year.

That’s according to Sinn Féin councillor Caoimhe McKnight, who has welcomed the introduction of the road markings on the Racecourse Road.

She said: “This is a very busy area due to the number of different retail units in the area and is often extremely difficult for drivers to get out of this junction with cars parked on either side.

“There have been numerous accidents in the area over the last few months and my party colleague Tony Hassan has been raising safety at this junction for some time.

“So this will hopefully help the situation there .”

Councillor McKnight said she was pleased that the Department of Infrastructure TransportNI had listened to their concerns and moved to address the issue.

“I would like to thank Transport NI for installing these much need double yellow lines,” she said.

But the Ballyarnett District Electoral Area (DEA) representative said TransportNI should also look at traffic calming measures on the road.

“We are hopeful that a traffic survey will soon be carried out along this stretch of road so that a new pedestrian crossing can also been installed to make this road safer to cross,” said Colr. McKnight.

Back in September Colr.Hassan urged TransportNI to look at the potential introduction of a crossing on the road after a woman was knocked down by a car while attempting to cross.

Colr. Hassan said then that there was a growing need for traffic calming measures in the Shantallow area and that this had been re-emphasised by the accident.