SF hail £3.7k boost for Dolce Vita domestic abuse battler

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Karen Mullan has congratulated Derry’s La Dolce Vita, which works with victims of domestic abuse, on being one of three winners in Round 1 of the Ulster Bank Skills and Opportunities Fund.

The charity, set up by Donna-Maria Logue to help women suffering at the hands of abusive partners, has received a boost of nearly £4,000.

Ms. Mullan said: “It’s great news that they will receive £3,705 for the work it is doing with domestic abuse survivors to help them take control of their finances. We support the excellent work that the Dolce Vita project does on the ground in our city.”

She said too many women feel trapped in abusive relationships and La Dolce Vita is doing brilliant work liberating them from these situations.

“Everyone has the right to live free from fear and abuse and all of us have a responsibility to ensure that we protect and support victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence.”