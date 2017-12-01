SF unveil special Christmas Martin McGuinness stamp

The annual Sinn Féin Christmas Post has been launched in the city, with a special stamp commemorating the late Martin McGuinness unveiled.

The Christmas Post will again operate across Derry in the run-up to Christmas.

The stamp features an image of a young Martin McGuinness and commemorates the former deputy First Minister’s legacy and his commitment to his home town.

Foyle MLA Raymond McCartney said : “This year it was decided by the party membership that the commemorative stamp should be in honour of Martin McGuinness.

“Martin has left to us all his memory, the legacy of his activism in our quest for a new Ireland.”

Mr. McCartney added: “The Sinn Féin Post has been a feature of the festive period in Derry now for over three decades and I would encourage people to make full use of it.

“Christmas cards will be delivered to any part of the city for the minimal price of 20 pence.

“The Christmas Post is now in operation and cards can be left at the Sinn Féin office on the Racecourse Road, Shantallow; Ráth Mór office and at the party’s Spencer Road and Strand Road offices.”

The Sinn Fein leader passed away in March, 2017 and speaking at his funeral in the St. Columba’s Church, Long Tower, former US President Bill Clinton said of Mr. McGuinness: “He realised that you could have an island that was free and independent and self-governing and still inclusive.”