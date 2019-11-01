Shane Duffy dons new deep green Ireland rig ahead of release next week

Big Derry centre-half Shane Duffy has been busy modelling Ireland's new deeper 'Eden Green' home jersey that was unveiled by New Balance and the FAI on Friday.

The new kit will be worn as the senior men's team sets its sights on qualification for the upcoming European Championships.

Ireland midfielder Callum O’Dowda said: “The new Republic of Ireland kit feels special. It has a new look and feel to it, which the players instantly liked. It's always an honour to pull on the

"Ireland jersey, but it's even better when it's a jersey that you feel comfortable in. I hope that the Ireland supporters like this kit as much as the players do and we hope to deliver some big results for them whilst wearing it."



Jonathan Courtenay, Managing Director of JACC Sports, Irish Distributor for New Balance Football, said: “We are extremely proud to be launching the 2019/20 Ireland home kit. Most results in the group stages of this campaign have been positive and we hope that we can get a win against Denmark and see the team qualify for Euro 2020, with games in Dublin being an added incentive. Equally the Women’s team and all age grades are performing really well, so we look forward to seeing all of the teams in the new kit”.

This kit officially launches 'Through It All', New Balance’s campaign for the year, which aims to encapsulate the devoted and loyal spirit of Ireland’s legendary fans.

The jersey is designed in 'Eden Green' with tonal pin stripes. It also features 'Eden Green' detailing around the collar and sleeves, whilst a Gold border frames the Ireland crest on the chest.



Engineered using a host of cutting-edge NB design innovations, a bonded chest seam aids comfort while a mesh structure across the shoulders helps breathability and airflow. NB Dry technology helps to wick away moisture to keep players comfortable during matches.



Matching 'Eden Green' shorts in athletic fit also come with a step-change finish to aid freedom of movement. 'Eden Green' socks, inscribed with the name of the nation, Éire, complete the kit.

The New Balance Republic of Ireland Home kit will be available to purchase on Friday, November 8 on www.faishop.com and in most major retailers across Ireland.