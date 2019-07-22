Shane Lowry: Derry road 'renamed' in honour of Open Champion

The people of Derry have 'renamed' a road after Irish golfer, Shane Lowry, after he won the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club at the weekend.

Using a pen and several elastic bands, local golf fans scribbled down the word 'SHANE' on to a piece of paper before attaching it to a sign for Lowry's Lane just off the Springtown Road.

'Shane' Lowry's Lane, Derry. (Photo: Andrew Quinn)

Lowry, 32, became the first Irish man to the win the Open since Padraig Harrington at Royal Birkdale in 2008.

"Can't say enough about the tremendous support from the fans @TheOpen," Tweeted Lowry during the competition.

"It definitely brings a smile to my face.

"There's nowhere else I'd rather be," said the Co. Offaly man.

Lowry finished the 148th Open Championship with a six shot (-15) lead over English man, Tommy Fleetwood and American Tony Finau who finished on -9 and -7 respectively.