Shane Todd ‘stand-up hero’ bound for Derry

County Down comic Shane Todd is set to play his first ever stand-alone show in Derry this Friday in the penultimate date of his ‘Hero - Stand-up of Ireland, 2018’ tour.

The Holywood-native, speaking to the ‘Journal’ in advance of the gig in the Playhouse, said he’s looking forward to entertaining the famous Derry comedy crowd.

“I’ve done a lot of comedy clubs in Derry before but I’ve never performed my own show up there,” he said.

“It’s one of the places you would sort of get messages from people asking: ‘When are you coming to Derry?’

“I’m glad I’m getting a chance to do it,” he added.

Todd, who has been gigging for the past eleven years - four of which have been as a full-time comic - now performs stand-up all over the world.

He also has his own BBC radio series, has supported the legendary American comedian Bill Burr, and has gained a massive online following with his sketches and character videos.

As part of his nationwide ‘Hero - Stand-up of Ireland, 2018’ tour, which kicked off in September, he has been playing such famous comedy venues as Dublin’s International Bar and the Ulster Hall in Belfast.

Todd said the venues have been chosen with care and that his choice of venue in Derry was an easy one.

“I’ve never performed at the Playhouse but I’ve been up to see a show there.

“A friend was doing it and I just thought that the venue was great,” he enthused.

“The Nerve Centre is a great venue as well. My friend Colin Geddis played that recently and he loves it.

“But when I saw the Playhouse I thought, yeah, I’d like to come here,” he declared.

While this week’s gig will be Todd’s first headline show under his own name in Derry he is certainly no stranger to the stage boards and comedy clubs of the North West, as he explained.

“I did Mason’s a lot back in the day and I did a couple of nights in the Millennium Forum when I was doing support on Patrick Kielty’s tour.

“There’s a really good comedy crowd up in Derry, a lot of people who like the arts, who like going out to live shows, and I’ve always found it to be a very friendly and accommodating crowd up there,” he said.

Todd joked that being named after an iconic Wild West film hero has been a lot for anyone to live up to and that’s what the current show is centred on.

Having been compared with Steve Coogan and Larry David, Todd’s comedic heroes point to the kind of show punters can expect on Friday.

“I think Richard Pryor was the first one I remember watching when I was very, very young. I was so young I maybe didn’t get everything that was going on but I new something was happening. He was probably my first love in stand-up.

“I like a lot of American stand-up.

“I’ve always really loved Kevin McAleer. I’ve been able to gig with him once or twice and have always found him to be such a nice man as well.”

As he prepared for the finale of his first ever nationwide headline tour Todd said the experience has been thrilling so far.

“It’s the first ever tour I’ve done. I’ve spent a lot of time away doing shows but I’ve never really done an on-the-road tour. I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s been good to get a real run of shows. That’s what’s difficult here, to perform regularly. We don’t have a lot of comedy clubs so it’s good to do as many as I can in a short period of time,” he said.

Shine, in association with The Galton Agency, presents Shane Todd, ‘Hero - Stand-up of Ireland, 2018’, at the Playhouse at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Tickets: http://www.derryplayhouse.co.uk/events/details/shane-todd/897