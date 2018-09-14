Sharon Duddy likely to replace Colly Kelly

Sources close to Sinn Féin have indicated that the person likely to replace Sinn Féin Councillor Colly Kelly on Derry City and Strabane District Council is local party activist Sharon Duddy.

The Journal understands that her name is the only nomination ahead of the weekend convention to be held by the local Martin McGuinness Cumann (Association), the Pearse - Starrs Cumann in the Bogside and Brandywell and the Eamonn Lafferty Cumann in Creggan.

Sharon Duddy at recent Ard Fheis in Dublin

Sharon Duddy lives in the Bishop Street area and has been a member of Sinn Féin for many years.

She stood for the party in the 2005 council elections in the old Northlands Ward, gaining nearly 500 first preference votes on her first time out when the party ran five candidates for that ward.

A spokesperson for Sinn Féin: “The selection convention will take place this weekend and the successful candidate’s name then has to be ratified by the party Ard Comhairle .

“Once that process is fully concluded we will announce our new councillor for the Moor ward .”

Sinn Féin announced back in July that Colly Kelly was to step down from Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Colr. Kelly left his role as an elected representative for the Moor ward to take up a new role within Sinn Féin.

Announcing the move, the chairperson of Sinn Féin in Derry, Charles Lamberton said: “I can confirm that Colly Kelly will be stepping down from Derry City Council and Strabane District Council, within an agreed timeframe, for family reasons.

“We would like to thank him for his years of service,” Mr Lamberton added.