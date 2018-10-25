Shea enjoys Sum Craic as Maths Quest winner

Steelstown Primary School’s Shea McCartney has claimed first prize in the first ever Sum Craic Maths Quest at Foyleside Shopping Centre.

The number-crunching P7 pupil was among those who got all the answers correct during the quirky Maths Week Ireland treasure hunt facilitated by the makers of maths learning resource, Izak9.

The budding mathematician walked away with £500 donated by Izak9 creators, Qubizm Ltd.

Runners-up Derry Doherty, Joey Murphy, Terrie Henry, Ellie McElhinney and Rory O’Connor each won a £50 Foyleside voucher donated by the shopping centre’s management team.

Organiser Franz Schlindwein, a former maths teacher who invented Izak9, said the week-long treasure hunt was a tremendous success with hundreds of people taking part.

“There certainly was some craic at Sum Craic in Foyleside Shopping Centre,” he said. “Hundreds of people of all ages were engaged in sums as they took part in the treasure hunt. Some schools even bussed pupils to Foyleside to pit their wits against our maths problems.

“More than one hundred people answered all nine questions correctly – a big congratulations to them. Those who didn’t achieve top honours can count on improving for next year.

Foyleside Shopping Centre Manager, Fergal Rafferty, added: “The Sum Craic Maths Quest created a fantastic buzz around the centre. We were delighted to host this educational event as part of Maths Week Ireland and it was great to see shoppers of all ages enjoying the competition. Many of those who work in the centre also got involved to create a healthy competitive spirit and add a little fun to the equation.”