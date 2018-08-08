Sheena McCallion to take over as new Apex boss

Leading Derry social housing provider, Apex Housing Group, has appointed long-serving staff member, Sheena McCallion, as its new boss.

Mrs. McCallion, formerly Director of Housing and Care Services at the organisation, has worked for Apex for more than 20 years.

She is set to take over as the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in November following a recruitment process led by 4c Executive.

Mrs. McCallion said: “Apex has a clear social purpose that delivers outcomes which make a positive difference to people's lives, enabling the development of vibrant communities across N Ireland and Ireland. Having worked for Apex for more than 20 years, I'm thrilled to have been appointed to this role.

“I am committed to Apex's vision and values and I look forward to ensuring Apex remains at the forefront in building sustainable communities through the delivery of quality social and affordable homes and related care and support services.”

The new housing chief joined Apex in 1996 as a housing manager and was promoted to head of department before finally becoming Director of Housing and Care Services in 2004.

During her period in charge of Housing and Care Services the extensive and complex work of that department increased considerably to take account of the considerable growth in housing stock and other factors such as welfare reform and new inspection/regulation standards.

John Meehan, Chair of Apex Housing Group, said: “I am delighted to confirm that Sheena McCallion has been appointed chief executive to succeed Gerry Kelly, who retires this November after many years of excellent service.

"Following a rigorous recruitment exercise which produced a number of strong candidates, I am extremely pleased that Sheena will now take up the post.”

Gareth Hanna, Search Consultant at 4c Executive, said: “In Sheena McCallion we have found the ideal leader to steer Apex Housing Group in the coming years. She has in-depth knowledge, not just of the sector but also of the organisation and commands immense respect both internally and externally.”