Sheep, turf and Frampton’s gloves to be auctioned in hall fundraiser!

A Co. Derry community plans holding perhaps the most Irish auction ever this weekend when lots will include a sheep and a load of turf!

The St. Finlough’s Hall Committee in Ballykelly have asked people to support their ‘Big Auction’ on March 23, and are still accepting donations of lots, all for a great cause, the refurbishment of the local community hall.

Bidders will have a truly eclectic range of items to select from, including, exercise gear, children’s toys, garden furniture, new tools, household furniture, and even the aforementioned turf cuttings and our ovine friend!

A signed pair of Carl Frampton’s boxing gloves, a photo signed by Valentino Rossi, two cars, donated by Bobby Mullan and James O’ Hara, and a Threshing Mill, donated by Joe McCullagh from Sperrin Vintage Club, will also be up for grabs.

Martina Tierney, one of the organisers, said: “The St. Finlough’s hall was opened in 1986 and was a vital cross community hub, catering for young and old. It provided day care facilities for the disabled, mother and toddler groups, big Christmas bazaars but it was known far and wide for its ‘Big Sunday Bingo’.

“However, the hall has not been modernised since the 1980s and as a result its use has diminished leaving a huge gap for the local community. There is urgent repairs and refurbishment needed for the kitchen, toilets, heating and sound system, and general repairs to bring it up to todays standards of safety and comfort and improved disability access.”

She explained that some refurbishment has already begun after the committee raised £5000 from a coffee morning in December. The committee is also running a quarterly draw, the first of which will take place at the auction on Saturday. Tickets are £10 per quarter with a chance to win £1,500.

Viewing starts at 10 a.m. at St. Finlough’s this Saturday with the auction commencing at 12 noon. Viewings will also take place on Thursday, March 21, from 7p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday, March 22, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Donations are still being accepted. Contact Martina on 07739596794 or email info@stfinloughshall.com