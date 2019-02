New bus shelters in Creggan will protect young people from the elements and encourage public transport use. Thus said Sinn Féin Colr. Kevin Campbell who has welcomed the introduction of the shelters at Iniscairn and Eastway.

He said: “The shelters will make life more comfortable for residents who depend on public transport. It will also be of special benefit to the youth of the area who must stand out in the open in all-weathers waiting for school buses.”