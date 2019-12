Police in Derry are investigating the theft of a Shetland Pony.

The little pony was stolen from a field in the Campsie area of the Waterside.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The pony was last seen by its owner on the morning of Wednesday 18th December.

“Please keep your eyes and ears peeled.”

Police have urged anyone with information to contact Strand Road Enquiry Office on 101 or private message the Foyle PSNI Facebook page quoting reference number 1678 19/12/19.