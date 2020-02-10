Shock as Pat The Cope Gallagher loses seat in Donegal

Veteran TD Pat the Cope Gallagher has lost his seat in Donegal.

The Fianna Fáil TD was eliminated on Monday evening, with 11,074 votes, behind his party colleague Charlie McConalogue.

All five TDs in Donegal are now elected. They are: Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty and Pádraig MacLochlainn, Independent Thomas Pringle, Fine Gael's Joe McHugh and Fianna Gail's Charlie McConalogue.

It was a rollercoaster day at the count, as at various stages, each of the candidates looked to be the one who would lose their seat. However, transfers proved crucial.

Counting is still underway elsewhere in the south and it is yet unclear just who will form a new government.