Shoes in snow prompt successful river rescue

A passer-by, who instigated a rescue from the River Foyle on Tuesday night after spotting a pair of shoes lying in the snow by the riverside, has been hailed a ‘true hero’.

The actions of a Foyle Search & Rescue Volunteer who entered the river and saved the individual at round 9.30 p.m. while snow was falling all over Derry have also been hailed as incredibly brave.

The PSNI confirmed its officers received a “person in the water” radio alert after the passer-by raised the alarm.

“A member of the public was walking along the path by the railway station and noticed a pair of shoes in the snow. He walked over to the edge and saw a person in the water below,” the PSNI stated.

“He raised the alarm and police and FS&R were on the scene in minutes.

“One trained volunteer from FS&R bravely entered the freezing and fast flowing river and brought the person to safety.

“Like a true hero, the man who spotted the shoes in the snow and raised the alarm, slipped away in the commotion before anyone could thank him, after helping pull the person in the water and the FSR volunteer into safety.”

The local river rescue charity, FS&R confirmed that at 9.22 p.m. its volunteers responded to the rescue alert.

“A Swiftwater Technician suited up and secured by a safety rope entered the water to rescue the person, with the asistance of PSNI personel on land then transferred the person immediately to an awaiting ambulance,” it stated.

The Lifeline helpline is open 24 hours a day. Anyone living in the North can call the helpline for free on 0808 808 8000 if they are experiencing distress or despair.