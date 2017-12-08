Shooting victim’s bloodied trainer image released by police

Police in Derry have issued a shocking image of a bloodied trainer belonging to a man who was shot in the ankle in a paramiltary-style assault last night.

Detectives released the photograph of the soiled Nike Air Max this afternoon as they issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to the shooting to come forward.

Chief Inspector Ivor Morton said: “This was a particularly horrific attack in our City and yet another example of how these criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.

“The 41 year old victim sustained a serious gunshot wound to his right ankle after he was shot, we believe, in the vicinity of Creggan shops.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything in the area around 7.45pm last night.”

He added: “We have taken the decision to release a photograph of the victim’s blood stained trainer to highlight the vicious nature of the attack.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Creggan Shops yesterday evening and who saw any suspicious persons or activity to contact Detectives at Strand Road on 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”