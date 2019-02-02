Shootings 'brutal and vicious' and will leave 'physical and psychological' scars

The shooting of two men in Derry last night has been branded "brutal and vicious" and bound to leave these the victims with "physical and psychological scars".

The detective leading the investigation into the paramilitary-style attack confirmed one man was shot in the knee and another in the leg within minutes and yards of one another in the Ballymagroarty on Friday, February 1.

Detective Sergeant Michelle Boyd said: “Both these incidents happened within 10 minutes of each other and less than 100 metres apart.

"The first, in which a 24 year old man was shot in the knee was reported to us around 8.10pm and took place on a grassed area close to Corrib Court.

“The second was reported just after 8.20pm, where a 32 year old man was shot once in the leg on a grassed area near O’Casey Court. Both men were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

“We are treating both incidents as paramilitary–style attacks; attacks that were brutal and vicious and will leave these two men with both physical and psychological scars.

"These attacks are yet again more examples of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence."

The PSNI urged people to contact them at Strand Road if they saw anything suspicious in the area.

DS Boyd said: “We would appeal to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the Ballymagroarty area before the attacks last night to get in touch with detectives."

“We want to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice, so if you have any information that could help our investigation, please contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1186 of 1/2/19.”

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."