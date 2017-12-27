Shot man walked to church to get help

Detectives in Derry are appealing for witnesses to an altercation during which a man was reportedly shot in the leg and walked to a nearby church to seek help.

Police have said that an altercation between two men took place in the Aileach Road area of Ballymagroarty, close to the Holy Family Church, shortly before 2.30pm on St Stephen’s Day, Tuesday December 26.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Brian Reid described the attack as “brutal”.

He said: “We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area close to the Ringfort Road roundabout on the Aileach Road around this time and saw what happened.

“It was reported that a man who was carrying a yellow plastic bag was shot in the leg by a second man. The assailant made off on foot, carrying what we believe was a handgun.

“The victim was able to walk to a nearby church where he contacted police.”

“We believe this was a paramilitary-style shooting and although the man’s injuries are not life-threatening, this was a brutal attack and yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.

“Anyone with information about this crime or who may be able to help identify the perpetrator should contact detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 619 of 26/12/17.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Local representatives have condemned the incident.

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper said: “The people of Ballymagroarty /Hazelbank do not want these actions taking place on their streets.

“There can be no justification for such actions and I would encourage anyone with information about this incident to bring it forward to the police.”

The Ringfort Road and the nearby roundabout were closed off to traffic for a time on Tuesday, along with Hewitt Road from the roundabout to its junction with Carleton Court.

The Aileach Road was also closed in both directions from its junction with O’Connor Court to the roundabout close to O’Naullian Crescent.