Shots fired at car in Derry

Detectives at Strand Road are appealing for information after shots were fired at a car in the Marianus Park area of Derry yesterday evening (Sunday, 25 March).

Detective Sergeant Ray Phelan said: “It was reported that shortly after 10:20pm shots were fired through a vehicle which was unoccupied and parked in the area at this time.

“It was later confirmed that there were a number of bullet holes in the bonnet of the vehicle due to this attack.

“There were no injuries as a result of the incident.”

He added: “Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1405 25/03/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”