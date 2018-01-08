Sickness benefit recipients receive unexpected payment due to computer glitch

A glitch in the Department for Communities' computer system means some sickness benefit recipients unexpectedly received payment today.

DfC advised that "a technical issue in the benefits computer system means some Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) customers will receive weekly payments instead of their normal fortnightly payments".

Customers who were due a fortnightly payment next Monday, January 15, 2018, have been affected. They will now receive two weekly payments, one today, Monday, January 8, and another on January 15.

"No one will miss out on a payment and customers do not need to take any further action. However, customers should take account of this split in payments while planning their financial needs and budget accordingly.

"It is expected that less than 10 per cent of ESA claimants (up to 11,000 claimants) may be affected.

"Normal fortnightly payments will resume on January 29," the DfC said.

DfC apologised for any inconvenience caused.