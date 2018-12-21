'Significant damage' after hit-and-run in toy store car park

'Significant damage' was caused to the back of a vehicle after a hit-and-run in a toy store car park in Derry this week.

The incident occurred while the great Derry public were out and about completing their Christmas shopping.

Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to the hit and run road traffic collision within the car park of Smyths Toy Store, Strand Road, on Monday, December 17, 2018 between 2 p.m. and 2.20 p.m.

"As a result significant damage was caused to the rear of a silver Audi A3," the PSNI stated.

"If you have any information regarding this matter please contact police at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 828 of 17/12/18, or anonymously via Crimestoppers," added the force.