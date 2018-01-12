‘Significant progress’ on land acquisition and planning issues holding up new greenway

The Department for Communities (DfC) has written to Derry City and Strabane District Council (DCSDC) to advise there has been ‘significant progress’ in the development of a new greenway from Clooney to Caw.

The Council’s Chief Executive, John Kelpie, told the authority’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee this week that the department has confirmed movement on land acquisition and planning issues that had been holding up the Clooney Greenway scheme.

However, in the letter to the Council the department said it was not yet in a position to commit funding for the greenway due to ongoing budget certainty.

The Council has applied to DfC for £302,023 towards the project.

DfC will be reviewing its scope for capital allocations for the 2018/19 period in the next few weeks and will keep the Council informed, said Mr. Kelpie.