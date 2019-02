A significant amount of cash has been seized and a man arrested following searches by police investigating dissident republican activity in Strabane.

The PSNI confirmed: "Following a number of searches in the Strabane area as part of ongoing investigations into dissident republican activity, a 46 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of criminal property.

"He has been taken to Strabane Police Station for questioning. A significant amount of cash was also seized."