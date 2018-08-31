Sinead McLaughlin resigns from Chamber

The Chamber of Commerce in Derry is currently looking for a new boss following the resignation of its long-standing Chief Executive, Sinead McLaughlin, who stood down during the summer.

Mrs. McLaughlin, who had held the role for eight years after her appointment back in April 2010, has now moved on from the organisation, it’s been confirmed by the business alliance.

A memorandum announcing Mrs. McLaughlin’s departure was circulated to members back on July 20 when the Clippers were still in town and the Foyle Maritime Festival was in full flow.

“Sinead McLaughlin has resigned from her role as Chief Executive of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce,” the note advised on the Friday afternoon of the festival.

The outgoing CEO was wished every success in her future enterprises by the Chamber’s board, which comprises leading members of the Derry business community.

“The Board of Directors would like to thank Sinead for her years of dedication and service to the business community of the North West and wish her well in her future endeavours,” the memo said.

Members of the Chamber were further informed that efforts were being taken to fill the vacancy that had been created by Mrs. McLaughlin’s departure.

“The Chamber is now in the process of recruiting a new Chief Executive to lead it through the next ambitious phase of development,” the circular assured Chamber members.

In the interim the local business organisation is being managed by an executive team that is led by its Business Operations Manager, Carol Kelly, its Events Manager, Lorraine Allen, and its Marketing and Events Co-Ordinator, Shauna Buchanan.

Prior to becoming Chief Executive in 2010, Mrs. McLaughlin had from 2005 worked for the Chamber for over four years as its Business Operations Manager and also for a short period as a Business Advisor, putting in 13 years of service in total.