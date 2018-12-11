Sinn Fein Christmas post launched

The annual Derry Sinn Féin Christmas post is this year celebrating 100 years of Women in Leadership with a stamp featuring one of the iconic figures of the 1916 Uprising, absentionist MP Constance Markievicz.

Councillor Sandra Duffy said: “The annual Sinn Féin post has been a feature of the Christmas period in Derry now for over 30 years and I would encourage people to make use of it. Christmas cards will be delivered to any part of Derry City for the minimal price of 20p. The Christmas Post is now operating. Cards can be left at the Sinn Féin Offices throughout the city. The last post is Wednesday December 19 with a 1:00 pm cut off time.”