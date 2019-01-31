Sinn Fein councillor writes to Met Éireann asking them to include the North in future weather warnings

A local Sinn Fein councillor has written to the Director of Met Éireann asking for a meeting to discuss how the six counties in the North can be included in future weather warnings.

Met Éireann's headquarters are in Glasnevin in Dublin and it operates under the umbrella of the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

Weather warnings, forecasts and news concerning the North are the responsibility of the Met Office, which is based in Exeter, Devon.

Councillor Sharon Duddy described her concern as the cause of "great frustration" and called upon Met Éireann to revise protocols when communicating future weather warnings and forecasts.

“It is a cause of great frustration when the north-east of Ireland is amputated from maps that are supposed to be about alerting people to adverse or emergency weather situations," said Colr. Duddy.

"Weather knows no borders; neither should strategies that are meant to be about communicating the very real dangers posed by emergency weather situations.

"Ireland works best when it works together," added Colr. Duddy.