Sinn Féin disappointed but determined to secure City Deal - McCallion

Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion has urged the British government to confirm a budget for the North West City Deal.

She said: “I have been pushing for firm commitments from the British government to the City Deal for the North West.

"Last Autumn the British Chancellor announced £350m for the Belfast deal and we have been lobbying intensely for a firm financial commitment in today’s Spring Statement to support our Strategic Growth Plan and help realise the huge economic potential of the region.

“The British Chancellor could have announced funding for a city deal for Derry today as there is no good reason why the two cannot progress in tandem.

“There will be disappointment across the north west that the British government has not announced a City Deal today.

“The collective efforts of stakeholders, civic society and political leaders have intensified to deliver meaningful investment in the North West and that will continue until it is secured."