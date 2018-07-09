Sinn Féin health spokesperson hails Elvis Costello for getting men's cancer message out

Sinn Féin health spokesperson Councillor Patricia Logue has congratulated singer-songwriter Elvis Costello for publicly revealing that he is suffering from cancer and appealing for men to go and checked with their doctor if they have any signs of cancer.

Elvis Costello, whose real name is Declan Patrick MacManus, and has sold millions of records around the world, played a memorable gig at the the Venue in Derry as part of the City of Culture in 2013.

The singer, who has had 16 Top 40 hits during his career such as 'Oliver’s Army' and 'A good year for the roses', urged people to get checked out after his own cancer battle, stating: “Take very good care of your loved ones but gentleman, do talk to your friends - you’ll find you are not alone.

"Seek your doctor’s advice if you are in doubt or when it is timely, and act as swiftly as you may in these matters. It may save your life. Believe me, it is better than playing roulette.”

Councillor Logue said: “I have nothing but praise for Elvis Costello coming out and speaking publicly about his battle with cancer.

“It’s a brave thing to do plus he also called for men to go and get checked out and not to delay if you see any warning signs.

“I would appeal to all men to have regular checkups at their doctors as many illnesses can only be diagnosed through a thorough check up including blood tests.”

“There are also excellent support groups in Derry like the Pink Panthers who work day and daily to help men who have been affected by cancer, either having suffered themselves or having a loved one who has been affected by cancer.”