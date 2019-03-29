Sinn Féin launch campaign and manifesto

Sinn Féin officially launched its 2019 local council election campaign in the Guildhall on Tuesday night.

Party activists and supporters packed into the Whittaker suite for the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Sinn Féin Councillor Brian McMahon said the party had gathered to officially launch its campaign and also for the public launch of our local manifesto for Derry City & Strabane District Council.

“The election will take place on Thursday, May 2 which, as we speak, is just 37 days away,” he noted. “In the election we will be fielding 22 candidates – 16 of which are outgoing councillors.

“The election directorate has set challenging targets for us all. Our teams throughout the district are already at the doors engaging with people – talking about the issues which affect them.

“From Brexit to the political institutions; from service delivery to value for the rates paid – issues which our council team has worked on for these past four years.

“As in every election we take nothing for granted, we will seek out every single person who wishes to vote Sinn Féin and bring our message to their door steps and kitchen tables.

“That is our immediate task for the next five weeks. Our task as we go forward is continue on our record on delivering for those we represent.”

Colr. McMahon added: “Our platform is Rights, Equality and Irish Unity. We will take this message to every voter and with it - our record of local delivery.”

Sinn Fein party group leader Sandra Duffy said: “We have set ourselves a very demanding challenge in this election – and I stress We – the 22 candidates - are ready for the challenge before us.

“But as in every election we will be part of Team Sinn Féin in Derry and West Tyrone – as literally hundreds of activists will come together as one, to leave no stone unturned so that we all can met the challenge we have set for ourselves.

“Our activists will be at homes from Culmore to Castlederg from Ballymagroarty to Ballycolman from Strathfoyle to Sion Mills and in every street and lane in between.

“Our task in the last council was to provide first class representation and to deliver for those who entrusted us to be their voice and to deliver proper services and accountability.

“Tonight we launch our manifesto. It reflects on the progress made in the last four years and pledges us to continue with that progress for the next four years and beyond.

“The greater our strength – the greater our ability to deliver.”