Sinn Fein leader and local representatives meet with Fairness-IN-Fertility group

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and elected representatives from Derry have met with local group Fairness-IN-Fertility to hear from members issues they face in accessing fertility treatment and the work the groups does.

Among those attending were Foyle MLAs Karen Mullan and Raymond Mc Cartney, Foyle MP Elisha Mc Callion and MEP Martina Anderson. Karen Mullan MLA said: “It was important that Mary Lou met with Fairness-IN-Fertility on the 40th anniversary of the first fertility baby being born, and to hear from the group on the inequalities women and couples face here both in the North and South of Ireland compared to Scotland and parts of England.

“I am very grateful to the women who shared their personal stories with us in order to raise awareness and inform us of what policy changes should be made. Mary Lou told the women about Sinn Fein’s document ‘A Vision for Women’s Healthcare’, and said that for too many years women in Ireland have suffered injustice in the field of health, lessons must be learned and the voices of women heard.”