Sinn Féin puts Magee, A5 and CoDA at heart of Brexit plan

Sinn Féin has called for the Irish government to commit funding for City of Derry Airport, the A5 and Magee University under its contingency planning for a ‘no deal’ Brexit.

The party published its Brexit contingency proposals yesterday.

The document states: “In terms of the all-island economy, it is necessary for the Irish government to press ahead with funding for the A5 motorway, to invest in Derry airport and Magee College as regional hubs for the North West. The role of regional airports across the island must also be examined and encouraged as a way to counter the east coast imbalance that currently exists.

“We need to invest in our regions. Brexit makes this an urgent and immediate necessity.”