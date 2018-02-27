Sinn Féin senior team in Derry

Leading Sinn Féin figures are to speak at a major community engagement meeting in Derry later this week.

Speaking ahead of the event, which is expected to address the current political situation, Sinn Féin Foyle MP Elisha McCallion said: “Sinn Féin is organising a series of Community Engagement meetings right across the north, led by the Sinn Féin leadership. These are public meetings, open to everyone and the maximum effort needs to be put in to mobilise for each of them. No other party presents themselves in front of the public like this.

“Conor Murphy MLA and Senator Padraig Mac-Lochlainn will be the main speakers at the Derry meeting, which will be held this Thursday night in the City Hotel at 7.30 pm.

“We would encourage people to come early as we expect a large attendance.”