Sinn Féin to field 22 candidates in May

Derry Sinn Féin will officially launch its Local Government Election campaign at an event in the Guildhall tonight (Tuesday).

The party’s group leader on Derry City & Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy, confirmed the move yesterday.

Councillor Duffy said: “We will be fielding 22 candidates across the constituency, almost half of whom are women and all of whom bring a strong mix of youth, experience, energy and commitment to the role.

“Sinn Féin in Derry, just like across the entire island, is in the strongest position it has ever been and we hope to build on that in the Local Government Elections on May 2.

“A strong Sinn Féin vote is vital in this election because we are in a crucial political period where the future relationships on and between these islands are being shaped.”

Colr. Duffy added: “We have shown that we are the party that will defend your best interests against a reckless Brexit agenda and stand up for the rights and equality of all citizens in the face of ongoing discrimination by the DUP.”

The local elections are scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 2, with a total of 40 seats in Derry City and Strabane District Council to be contested.

The current make up of Derry City & Strabane District Council consists of 16 Sinn Fein councillors, eight SDLP councillors, seven DUP councillors, two UUP councillors plus seven Independent councillors.

The former Derry City Council and Strabane District Council merged into a single local authority for the entire region in 2015.

The population of the region is around 150,000 and the council area is divided into seven electoral wards.

These wards are: Ballyarnett, Foyleside, Waterside, The Moor, Faughan, Derg and Sperrins.

In all, across Northern Ireland, 462 council seats are to be contested in the May election.