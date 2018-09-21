Sinn Féin urges people to trace route of October 5 civil rights march in demonstration for equality

Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion has asked the people of Derry to trace the route of the original October 5, civil rights march of 1968 next month in a demonstration for equality.

She was speaking as Sinn Féin launched a leafleting and poster campaign to promote a commemorative march from Duke Street to the city centre.

“Preparations are now underway for a major commemoration march to take place on Saturday, October 6 from Duke Street into the city.

“Posters will be erected across the city this week and thousands of leaflets will be delivered to homes encouraging people to take part in the march," she said.

The Foyle MP described the original march as a seismic event in the history of Derry, and indeed, the country.

“The October 68 Civil Rights march in Derry is one of the pivotal events in Irish history.

“The images on TV of protesters getting brutally attacked by the RUC shone a light on the corrupt Unionist regime and what was happening in Derry and across the north.

“Fifty years on its important that the bravery of all those ordinary people who took to the streets that this event is marked and that we finish the journey for full civil rights and equality.

“I would encourage as many families ,individuals, groups and organisations to take part in this march on Saturday, October 6 assembling at Duke Street at 3 p.m."