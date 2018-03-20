Sinn Féin youth ard fheis in Derry this weekend

Sinn Féin’s youth wing will hold its ard fheis in Derry at the weekend, coinciding with the planned ‘Chieftain’s Walk’ to Grianán in memory of Martin McGuinness.

Ógra Shinn Féin will be holding its 2018 National Youth Congress in the Gasyard on Saturday, March 24.

Delegates will be joined for a series of workshops and debates on youth and social affairs, education and international affairs by guests from youth movements in Catalonia, the Basque Country, Kurdistan and Palestine.

Ógra Shinn Féin Chair, Fintan Warfield said: “This is the largest gathering of young republicans on the island of Ireland.

“It will take place in the Gasyard Centre in the Bogside on Saturday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to coincide with the Chieftain’s Walk in memory of Martin McGuinness.

“The theme this year is ‘Rights & Equality’ - we feel this is fitting given the current political situation in the north where people are being denied language rights, marriage equality and access to coroners inquests. This year is also significant as we approach the referendum on the repeal of the 8th amendment.”