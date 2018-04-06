Sister Clare film to be screened later this month

The second anniversary of the death of Derry nun, Sister Clare Crockett, who died in an earthquake in South America, is to be marked with the release of a film about her remarkable life.

The 33-years-old, of the Servant Sisters, died when the school building she was in collapsed in the Equadorian town of Playa Prieta on April 16, 2016.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed at least 480 people and left more than 4,000 injured and 231 missing.

Sister Clare, from the Long Tower area of the city, had been teaching guitar and singing with five young women postulants, who were entering the religious order, when the earthquake struck.

The new film, ‘All or Nothing: Sister Clare Crockett,’ includes more than 15 years’ worth of photographs and videos chronicling her life.

It also features interviews with her parents, close friends from her youth, Home of the Mother founder, Fr. Rafael, and Servant Sisters close to her.

The film is to be shown, free of charge, on Monday, April 16 and again, on Wednesday, April 18, at 6pm.

Doors will be open from 5pm for those who would like time to chat to the Servant Sisters, who are travelling from Roscommon, where they opened a ‘house’ to mark the first anniversary of Sister Clare’s death.

Prior to the screening the Sisters will say The Rosary at Sister Clare’s grave in the City Cemetery at 4pm.