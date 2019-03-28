Six arrested after car crashed into Derry primary school

Six people have been arrested after a car crashed into the walls of a primary school in Derry this morning.

The collision happened less than an hour after parents would be dropping their children off outside Culmore Primary School.

Speaking following the incident along the 40 miles per hour busy Culmore Road, PSNI Inspector Mullan said: “Police received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Culmore Road, Derry at approximately 9.50 am this morning (March 28).

“It was reported that a car had collided with a wall in the area.

“Six people have been arrested and remain in custody at this time, enquiries are continuing and police would appeal for witnesses to contact the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 385 28/03/19.”