Slieve League alleged assault: Gardai in Donegal renew appeal for information and dash cam footage

The areas preserved in Slieve League to facilitate the investigation over the course of the past week have now been lifted and the area has fully reopened to the public.

In an update issued on Sunday, a garda spokesperson said: “This Garda investigation remains ongoing and an incident room has been established at Ballyshannon Garda station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

"Investigating Gardaí are appealing to any persons travelling in the vicinity of Killybegs/ Slieve League between the afternoon of Saturday 24th June 2023 and the evening of Sunday 25th June 2023 who observed any activity which drew their attention to come forward.

Slieve League. Photo by Brendan McDaid

"Any road users travelling in these areas at these times who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

Last week two people, a male aged in his 30s and a female aged in her 20s, were arrested in connection with the investigation but were later released without charge.

