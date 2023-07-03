News you can trust since 1772
Slieve League alleged assault: Gardai in Donegal renew appeal for information and dash cam footage

An Garda Síochána said they are continuing to investigate all the circumstances of an alleged assault that is reported to have occurred in the Slieve League/ Killybegs area of County Donegal between Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 09:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 09:56 BST

The areas preserved in Slieve League to facilitate the investigation over the course of the past week have now been lifted and the area has fully reopened to the public.

In an update issued on Sunday, a garda spokesperson said: “This Garda investigation remains ongoing and an incident room has been established at Ballyshannon Garda station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

"Investigating Gardaí are appealing to any persons travelling in the vicinity of Killybegs/ Slieve League between the afternoon of Saturday 24th June 2023 and the evening of Sunday 25th June 2023 who observed any activity which drew their attention to come forward.

Slieve League. Photo by Brendan McDaid
Slieve League. Photo by Brendan McDaid
"Any road users travelling in these areas at these times who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

Last week two people, a male aged in his 30s and a female aged in her 20s, were arrested in connection with the investigation but were later released without charge.

Slieve League, located on the west coast of south Donegal, is a popular destination with visitors and has the highest sea cliffs in Europe.