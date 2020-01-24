Sligo-Leitrim candidate Anne McCloskey says 'defund RTÉ' after Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín is not asked on Prime Time

Derry councillor and Sligo-Leitrim candidate in the forthcoming general election Anne McCloskey has called for RTÉ to be 'defunded' after a Prime Time report on the Navan to Dublin rail line did not feature a contribution from her party leader Peadar Tóibín.

"Incredible censorship. Defund RTÉ," tweeted Dr. McCloskey after the Meath West T.D. complained about not being asked to take part in a debate on the rail link which he has campaigned on.

"Unbelievable that RTÉ_Prime Time has organised a debate on the Navan to Dublin rail line which has not included a T.D. from Navan who is the Chair of the Meath on Track Campaign, but has a T.D. from Galway and a candidate from Cabra," said Mr. Tóibín after the programme aired on Thursday evening.

Dr. McCloskey, who was elected to Derry City and Strabane District Council last May, has been campaigning in Sligo-Leitrim where she will be one of 16 candidates who will be standing for election to the Dáil on February 8.

The other candidates are: Marc MacSharry (FF), Eamon Scanlon (FF), Shane Ellis (FF), Frank Feighan (FG), Thomas Walsh (FG), Martin Kenny (SF), Nessa Cosgrove (Lab), Blaithín Gallagher (Green), Declan Bree (Ind), Marian Harkin (Ind), John Perry (Ind), Bernie O’Hara (Ind), James Conway (Ind), Gino O’Boyle (PBP) and Paul McWeeney (National Party).