Slow Food success in showcasing local producers

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Slow Food Festival 2018 has been hailed a huge success after thousands of food lovers from all over the North West gathered in Guildhall Square over the weekend to sample the feast of flavours on offer.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr John Boyle who visited the stalls and met with local chefs and food producers at the event, said he was delighted so many locals and visitors attended the popular festival to celebrate the best of good, clean and fair and ethnically produced food available in the North West.

Pictured at the event.

He said: “The Slow Food Festival was another excellent event for the city and district that really showcased the quality and quantity of good food that is locally produced. The event is getting better and better each year and is a great way of promoting our food tourism product. The Guildhall Square was buzzing throughout the event with foodie followers queuing up to visit the stalls and attend the many live chef cooking demonstrations that took place.

“The event was a runway success for many of the producers taking part with a number of traders selling out completely during the festival. The emphasis on being a family friendly event also contributed to its success with a great variety of kids’ activities and educational events. Well done to everyone involved in making it such a success,” he added.

Jennifer O’Donnell, Tourism Manager with Derry City and Strabane District Council, said the festival has successfully evolved since it evolved in 2016 and huge steps have been made to create better awareness and understanding of Slow Food.

She commented “We are really delighted with the huge turnout of visitors to the Slow Food Festival again this year. There has been overwhelmingly positive feedback from our producers, chefs and craft brewers who are all seeing the benefits of being part of a festival of this calibre and meeting with customers and other traders.

“Among the many highlights of festival this year was the inclusion of new and innovative producers Emily from Lo & Slo as well as Jill McKillop from Grainola Goddess and the launch of the new goat’s cheese product by Dart Mountain Cheese and an Irish Kolsch beer spread while Derry born vegan food author Aine Carlin proved a big hit with the festival audiences, alongside our regular festival favourites Brian McDermott and Paula McIntyre,” she said.

The Slow Food Festival was organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council with funding from Northern Ireland Regional Food Programme.