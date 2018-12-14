Small businesses encouraged to increase security by councillor

A Sinn Féin Councillor has urged all small businesses in Derry to increase security in the run up to Christmas to thwart robberies on their premises.

Councillor Sharon Duddy said: “Sadly with the introduction of the dark mornings and early dark nights in the run up to Christmas we always see small businesses in Derry being targeted by opportunist thieves and organised criminals gangs.

“I would urge all businesses in the city not to keep any large amounts of money on their premises and put a few extra security measures in place over the next few weeks.”

The councillor also encouraged anyone who notices anything suspicious around any business over the coming weeks to contact the police.