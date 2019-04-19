Smiths drummer to play Derry on Easter Monday

An original member of the seminal 1980s Manchester band, The Smiths, is set to perform in Derry on Easter Monday.

Mike Joyce, the band’s drummer, will perform an indie DJ set with local DJ duo Transmission in Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin venue on Great James Street.

Commenting ahead of the gig on Monday, Transmission Indie Disco spokesperson Darren Coyle commented: “We are absolutely delighted that Mike Joyce will perform with us in Derry on Easter Monday.

“The Smiths have always had a huge connection with Ireland and their music is no stranger to the city, as former frontman Morrissey performed in the famous Rialto Venue.

“There is a real indie revival in the city among all ages with an ever growing love for bands like Oasis, the Stone Roses, The Smiths, Arctic Monkeys, and many others.

“Our DJ night has grown from strength to strength since we hosted our first night in December 2017 to raise money for the local food bank.”

Mr. Coyle said Derry’s large music-loving and gig-going fraternity should come out for what promises to be a treat this Easter Bank holiday weekend.

“We are calling on the people of Derry to continue their support for local music and our efforts to bring some of the biggest names in music to the city.

“Tickets are available on Skiddle and at reception in Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin, they are selling fast, so don’t miss out!”