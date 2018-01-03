Smoking cessation classes kick off in Derry this New Year

A Derry-based member of a healthy alliance that operates across the North is urging smokers to avail of smoking cessation programmes that are being rolled out in community centres in the Brandywell and Creggan this New Year.

The Healthy Living Centre Alliance and the Public Health Agency (PHA) have teamed up to run the sessions in Derry, Castlederg, Belfast, Loughgiel and Lisnaskea.

The Derry classes commence at the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum in Long Tower Youth Club at 8 p.m. on Monday, January 8, and at the Old Library Trust in Central Drive at 1.30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10.

Tony Doherty of the Alliance said: “Many people resolve to kick the habit at this time of year before realising that quitting smoking can be more than they bargained for. Smoking is a serious addiction and one that requires huge personal endeavour.

“Our experience tells us that group work and camaraderie between quitters can often prove vital in terms of remaining on the right road to giving up. For us, it is important to provide cessation services at the most popular time of the year for quitting, in the hope that more smokers will stop for good.

“The HLC Alliance has identified smoking as one of four priorities. We have been working with the Public Health Agency on tackling smoking since 2014. This year in the run up to Christmas we are advertising the times, dates and locations of the programmes so that smokers, contemplating quitting, will have more than their own will power to rely upon and can plan ahead.”

Contact Lorraine Kivlehan – 02871 365330 – lorraine@bbhealthforum.org if you are interested in taking part in one of the classes and quitting the habit in 2018.