Sneak peek at items up for auction in Burt hall fundraiser

A fundraising auction, with a stunning variety of items on offer, is set to take place in St Mary’s Hall in Burt this weekend.

Fahan Community Council is holding the event on Saturday, April 13 in aid of the ‘Save St Mura’s Cross’ appeal and told the Journal they have been “overwhelmed” by the generosity of people in donating items for auction.

A young car enthusiast would like this bed.

Just some of the pieces available at the event this Saturday include a 1867 portable writing desk in inlaid walnut, a book by Harry Percival Swan, a miniature replica of a Lough Swilly Bus - which is expected to be extremely popular - musical instruments, a timepiece with ‘a beautiful Westminster’ chime, a chess set, a fabulous pair of retro wing back chairs with design potential, antique and modern furniture, paintings, mirrors, lighting, toys and bric-a-brac.

These events are not held that often, but are always very popular. The guest auctioneer on the day will be Mr Gerald Deehan.

The auction begins at 12noon this Saturday in St Mary’s Hall and Fahan Community Council wishes to express their thanks for the use of the hall.

There will also be viewing on Friday evening, the night before the auction, at the hall from 7 - 9pm.

One of the clocks up for auction.

The Save St Mura’s Cross seeks to preserve this 1,400 year old iconic cross, one of Ireland’s oldest crosses and the only one with a Greek inscription.

The iconic cross in Fahan’s old graveyard has been seriously eroded and is at risk, as is the nearby abbey gable wall which is being split apart by heavy ivy growth. Over the past 100 years the carving and Greek inscription on the cross has become virtually illegible.

St Mura’s Cross was erected to commemorate the death of St Mura in 645AD. He was aged 94 years old and was patron of the Cineál Eoghain including the Uí Neill who were among the High Kings of Ireland.The abbey gable wall to be stabilised, built in 1608, contains stones from the original monastery of St Mura.

Substantial funding is required.

Items of furniture will also be available.