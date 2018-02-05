Snow and ice on the way to Derry

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of snow and ice for Derry.

The warning is valid between 8:00pm on Monday and 3:00pm on Tuesday.

"As rain, sleet and snow clears Northern Ireland and Scotland overnight Monday, ice may form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services."

The Met Office's Chief Forecaster warned against roads covered with ice in Northern Ireland on Tuesday morning.

"Snow is likely to be confined to hills above 100 metres over Northern Ireland, but to low levels elsewhere. Away from coasts, one to three centimetres of snow is possible with up to five centimetres above 200 metres.

"As skies clear from the west early on Tuesday morning, ice is likely to develop across western Scotland and Northern Ireland."