Snow and ice weather warning issued for Derry

The Met Office has issued a yellow status snow and ice weather warning for Derry.

The warning was issued on Tuesday morning and is valid between 3:00am and 6:00pm on Wednesday.

"Following a spell of rain, temperatures will fall quickly allowing ice to form on untreated surfaces," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"Frequent blustery showers of rain, sleet, snow and hail will then also develop. Some roads and railways are likely to be affected by snow with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are also possible."

The Met Office's Chief Forecaster confirmed up to five centimetres could fall on Wednesday.

"Two to five centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate in places above 200m.

"Some snow is also possible to low levels at times, mainly overnight. Snow is expected to become confined to higher routes, mainly above 250 metre on Wednesday afternoon."