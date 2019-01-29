Snow/ ice warning extended to the next five days

Heavy snow drifts were being reported in parts of the north west this morning as Met Éireann extended its weather warning for the next five days.

The status yellow warning for snow and ice is now in place through until 6pm on Saturday, as snow showers arrived on higher ground this morning across parts of Derry and Donegal.

The Irish Meteorological Service has advised that accumulations of snow are expected along with widespread frost at night with icy stretches on untreated surfaces over the coming days.

Tuesday night into Wednesday is expected to see further flurries of snow and sleet as well as more rain as temperatures drop below freezing in many parts.

In its forecast for Northern Ireland tonight, the Met Office meanwhile has also predicted “clear periods and a few scattered snow showers, these mainly in the north and west” along with a “widespread frost with a few icy patches”.

While there still appears to be some uncertainty for later this week, there is also the possibility of a more significant spell of sleet and snow on Thursday.