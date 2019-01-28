Snow warning as temperatures to remain low this week

Snow warnings have been issued for the coming days, with a risk of heavy flurries across the region.

Temperatures are to remain low throughout this week, and the NI Weather & Flood Advisory Service has issued a yellow warning for snow valid from Tuesday through until Thursday.

Following the first significant snow of the year in parts of the north west last week, Met Éireann has warned that frost and icy patches will develop overnight in clear spells into Tuesday morning, with rain and sleet developing in the west towards midnight on Monday and spreading eastwards overnight.

“Wintry showers will follow overnight, turning to snow in places,” Met Éireann has warned, while advising that: “Tuesday will be very cold with sunny spells and wintry showers. Some of these will be of snow, especially on high ground, but at some lower levels also. Highest temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees with moderate to fresh, gusty northwest winds.”

NI Weather & Flood Advisory meanwhile has warned: “There is risk of heavy snow during Tuesday and also Thursday this coming week leading to a risk of accumulations, possibly significant in places, especially later in the week.

“There is risk of disruption in the coming week. The public are advised to stay tuned to forecasts and warnings, especially if you are due to travel or have events planned.

“There is some uncertainty regarding this and is subject to changes, we will update this warning over the coming days.”