Snowballers could have caused serious accident: Kelly

Gangs of snowballers who pelted cars negotiating treacherous driving conditions during the wintry weather last night could have caused 'a very serious accident'.

That was the warning from Sinn Féin Councillor Colly Kelly who condemned a number of reported attacks on vehicles during snowfall last night.

Councillor Colly Kelly said: “I was contacted by a number of constituents late last night with the news that gangs of young people were attacking vehicles with snowballs.

"The most serious incidents were in and around the Lecky Road Flyover, which is one of the busiest roads in the city.

"I would appeal for these attacks to stop and for residents to be mindful of where their children are at. For young people this all may seem a bit of fun but if a driver loses control of a car or van we could see a very serious accident."

Colr. Kelly praised the work of the Transport NI staff and community activists who helped residents across The Moor ward with gritting footpaths and side roads in some of the worse affected areas.

He said: “I would like to thank all the Transport NI staff who worked through very difficult conditions to keep as many of the roads in our city open during the worst of the weather.

"And also thank all those community activists who helped residents across the Moor ward gritting footpaths and side roads in some of the worse affected areas."