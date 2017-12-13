Social home heat upgrades will protect the vulnerable

The signature of a £336m contract between the Housing Executive and a series of contractors will see H&A Mechanical Services upgrade heating systems in social homes in Derry over the next eight years .

SDLP councillor Angela Dobbins said the development would help tackle fuel poverty and protect the vulnerable.

“Spanning over eight years this investment of £336million will help address the ‘fuel poverty’ crisis that the elderly, the vulnerable and those living on the breadline face on a weekly basis by upgrading and servicing heating systems and providing an efficient repair service,” she said.

“In these times of austerity there are those who are literally living ‘hand to mouth’ and heating their homes is proving more difficult with the rising price of fuel, unserviced and old heating systems add to this difficulty by inefficient fuel consumption .

“I am pleased to learn that the HE will include renewable technologies such as solar panels and will meet statutory obligations to safety by installing carbon monoxide and smoke detectors to their housing stock.”