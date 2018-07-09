Solidarity rally organised to demonstrate opposition to anti-community attacks

People are being encouraged to attend a community-led rally at Meenan Square this evening to show their opposition to the ongoing anti-community attacks in the Fountain and Bogside.

The rally, which will take place at 8 p.m., has been called in the wake of the petrol-bombing of the Fountain Estate on Saturday.

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Karen Mullan said: “The recent spate of attacks which have seen petrol bombs thrown into the Fountain Estate and right outside the gates of Alexander House are a disgrace and need to stop.

“Those responsible are more than likely the same people who terrorise residents of the Meenan Park area on a nightly basis.

“Wrecking and terrorising your own community or a neighbouring community is wrong and is not reflective of the proud community that is the Bogside."

The local MLA praised members of the local community for demonstrating their opposition to the recent violence.

She said: "I commend the local community for organising tonight’s rally to show their opposition to the anti-social elements behind these disturbances.

“The rally takes place at 8 p.m. in Meenan Square and I would urge elected representatives, community organisations and residents to come out and send a strong and loud message that this activity is not carried out in our name."